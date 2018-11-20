Holland Rescue Mission looking for volunteers with the heart to serve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The homeless population in West Michigan has real help with the Holland Rescue Mission. The mission offers services that address the root issues of homelessness to help restore and transform lives.

They're gearing up once more for their huge Thanksgiving Feast and other holiday programs, and they're looking for volunteers who have the heart to serve. There are so many opportunities for the community to get involved beyond the Thanksgiving Feast too.

Todd went to visit the mission to learn more about how people can get involved.

For more information on Holland Rescue Mission, go to hollandrescue.org or call (616)-396-2200.