Hunter gets stuck after falling off tree stand, uses phone to call for help

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. -- A warning for hunters after emergency crews had to rescue a man who got stuck hanging upside down from a tree stand while hunting alone.

It happened in Washtenaw County Monday when a man fell out of a tree stand and was stuck hanging 50 feet above ground until crews could get to him.

Police say he was so deep into the woods, it would have been hard for someone to hear him call for help.

Thankfully, the hunter had his cell phone attached to his body so he was able to call for help.

First reponders say this serves as a good reminder to never go hunting alone.

"He is extremely lucky he did not drop his phone," said Capt. Scott Basar, of the Chelsea Fire Department. "Things could have gone a lot worse for him," he said.

Officials say you should also make sure you have plenty of practice when using self-climbing tree stands.