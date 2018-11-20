Laughfest 2019 Headliners Announced

Man convinces gas station clerk he’s management, gets cash

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – A smooth talker got away with about $260 earlier this month and if you know who he is, you can get a cash reward yourself.

Silent Observer has posted two photos they say walked into a Grandville gas station on November 8 and told the clerk he was a member of upper management for the store. He was able to talk the clerk out of giving him $260 from the station registers.

If you know who this person is, you can leave a tip with Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or on their website. A cash reward is available.

