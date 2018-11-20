MDOT installing new flashing lights to alert wrong way drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is getting ready to add red flashing lights to a few of its road signs in West Michigan. Spokesman Nick Schirippa said they’re installing a “wrong way detection system” to alert drivers that they might be driving onto an off ramp.

“It’s a series of cameras and lights, some conduit, all kinds of things to help detect those wrong-way vehicles,” said Schirripa during an interview at the MDOT office. “It looks like you just walked into an amusement park and there’s all kinds of things that tell you ‘wrong way.’”

Schrippa said they’re putting the red flashing lights at four locations: two on U.S. 131 at the Wealthy Street and Hall Street ramps, one on I-94 in Jackson and one at the Dickman Road ramps in Battle Creek.

“They were all identified because of crash history,” said Schirripa. “Let’s give it a go. If it stops one of these crashes from happening then it’s worth it.”

Wrong-way crashes do not happen often, he said. However the systems, called TAPCO and Trafficalm, has been successful in other areas. They’re hoping it’ll make the roads safer in Michigan.

“While we can’t prevent people from making that turn onto an off-ramp to go the wrong way on a freeway, we'll certainly alert them to that decision,” Schirripa said. “We do what we can but ultimately it rests on motorists operate their vehicles in a safe manor.”