Michigan Blood explains the importance of giving blood during the holidays

The importance of donating blood is important, especially during the holiday season. Busy holiday schedules make it more challenging for regular donors to give, and many businesses and organizations postpone hosting blood drives for the same reasons, resulting in a decline in blood donations.

Michigan Blood encourages the community to give the gift of blood this season by stopping by one of their donation sites. Giving blood is free, and the gift of life is the greatest thing people can give to a patient in need this holiday season.

A great opportunity to donate blood this year is at the Fox 17 Blood Drive! On Monday, December 17, stop by the Grand Rapids Fuller Donor Center to make a donation. The facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone can give blood as long as they're healthy, 16-years-old or older, and weigh over 112 pounds.When donating blood, be sure to eat a good meal, drink plenty of water, and bring a form of ID.

Can't make it to the drive? Michigan Blood can set up an appointment to fit anyone's schedule.

To schedule an appointment, visit versiti.org/miblood or call 866-MIBLOOD.