Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 20

1. Laughfest announced which performers are coming to West Michigan in 2019! Big names include Nate Bargatze, Brad Upton, Loni Love, Ed Asner, Matt Bellassai, Ali Wong, Jo Koy, and Brian Regan.

At noon, festival badges are going on sale. They're available in four levels this year.

For the complete lineup and to purchase those badges, go to laughfestgr.org.

2. Better get those ice skates ready, Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink is set to open in just a few days.

Opening night is this Friday at 3 p.m. and runs through 9:45 p.m.

The open skate typically begins at 10 a.m. throughout the season, which will end toward the end of February. All hours are weather dependent.

For up-to-date rink conditions and to learn more about general admissions, just head to facebook.com/rosaparksskating.

3. That new car smell apparently isn't for everyone, so one automaker is planning to get rid of it. Ford is applying for a patent on an odor removal process to get rid of the aroma after a vehicle is sold.

While Americans like the smell created by leather, vinyl and plastic car components, Chinese car buyers do not.

China is now the largest auto market in the world, so car makers are paying attention to the tastes of its consumers.

Ford has no specific timetable on when it would begin using the odor elimination process.

4. They're a couple of the luckiest turkeys in the country; Peas and Carrot. One of them will be pardoned by President Trump, but it's likely he will choose to spare them both.

The birds were among a group of 50 raised on a South Dakota farm.

After being chosen for their looks and personality, the pair traveled to the nation's capital. Peas and Carrot will go on to live the rest of their lives at a farm at Virginia Tech.

5. People no longer have to choose between their favorite Thanksgiving side dish, and their favorite dessert. Artisanal ice cream brand Salt-And-Straw is out with a collection of Thanksgiving themed ice cream flavors.

Those flavors include Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet, Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, and Spiced Goat Cheese and a classic Pumpkin Pie.

They even toyed with savory themes, including one flavor called salted caramel Thanksgiving Turkey.