Muskegon Co judge sentences driver after fatal OWI crash

Posted 9:47 PM, November 20, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich.  — Sixty-eight-year-old Valerie Durante of Whitehall died more than five months after an alleged drunk-driving crash in July 2017. And the woman who police say was driving the other vehicle is now heading to prison.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office confirms to FOX 17 that Amber Marie Esh, 31, of Muskegon was sentenced Monday to 4-1/2 years to 15 years in prison by Muskegon County Circuit Judge William Marietti. He gave Esh credit for one day she served in jail.

The crash occurred on July 23, 2017 on Zeller Road in Muskegon County’s Fruitland Township. Esh initially was charged only with causing injuries to Durante, who was left paralyzed and on life support. After Durante died on January 2, 2018, the criminal charged was increased to Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.

Esh entered a no-contest plea on June 5.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s