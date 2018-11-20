Muskegon overcomes adversity en route to another state championship appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Big Reds are getting set to play in their sixth state championship in the past seven years. Not only that, but Muskegon currently holds the active streak in the state for consecutive wins with 27. Despite all of that, this season's path to the playoffs and Ford Field hasn't come without adversity.

"It's been difficult," senior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford said, "adversity has hit us a couple of times but we just pushed through it."

Muskegon has also had a tough schedule, as usual, this season and the playoffs haven't been easy.

"All of those were conference champions that we had to play on our run so if anything hopefully we're not too tired," head coach Shane Fairfield said, "hopefully we're not too beat up. Hopefully the excitement of playing for a state championship can get us over those moments."

The Big Reds will take on Detroit King in a rematch from last season's state championship on Saturday at 7:30 pm as they look to repeat.