Smart Shopper: First in line means Black Friday freebies

It doesn’t matter what the weather will be like, people will line up to be some of the first to bust through the doors on Black Friday (which now means Thursday in some cases). The website BlackFriday.com unveiled which retailers will have free treats waiting. Here are the ones that apply to West Michigan.

Bass Pro Shops: Starting on Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, Nov. 25, kids will get a free photo with Santa. The first 100 to get the photo will also get a free plush toy.

JCPenney : Line up on Thanksgiving Day, starting at 2p.m. and you can get a coupon for $10 off, $100 off or $500 off.

Petco : If you shop on Black Friday if you make an in-store purchase and are part of the Pals Rewards loyalty program, receive a free pair of holiday antlers for your cat or dog.

Stage Stores : This list includes Gordmans, Peebles. Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal and Stage. The first 75 guests through the doors when they open at 1p.m. on Thanksgiving, will get a scratch off. You cold win a $10 coupon, $50 gift card or a $200 gift card. Also, stores will be raffling off a four-foot tall teddy bar along with a Pelican Realtree 30-quart cooler.

Walmart : On Thanksgiving day and prior to their 6p.m. sales, this retail giant is throwing a Light Up Black Friday party between 4p.m. and 6p.m. with free cookies and coffee for shoppers.

World Market : Be one of the first 100 shoppers through the door on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to receive a free tote bag and $10 gift certificate.

Happy shopping everyone!