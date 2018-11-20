Thanksgiving Day weather extremes

WEST MICHIGAN — Thanksgiving Day this year is shaping up to be one of the coldest. We won’t break any records and it will be dry, so travel will be fine, but we’ll be brushed with some Arctic air. The core of the coldest air will actually slide into the Northeast United States and miss the Great Lakes. That said, look for morning low temperatures on Thanksgiving in the teens across most inland locations.

The warmest Thanksgiving in Grand Rapids occurred on November 26, 1896 at 65 degrees. The coldest was only 15 degrees on November 27, 1930. The wettest? November 28, 1968 with 1.5 inches of rain. And the snowiest occurred on November 22, 1945 with 6.8 inches falling. See the graphic below which includes Muskegon and Lansing (major climate reporting stations for the National Weather Service).

This year most of the Great Lakes region will be on the quiet side for travelers. Rain arrives on Saturday, but temperatures in most areas will be well into the 40s. See our regional travel forecast below valid on Wednesday.

The regional travel forecast below is valid for Thursday/Thanksgiving Day, and again shows the forecast high temperatures and the expected sky conditions.

Our final regional travel forecast for the Great Lakes is below and valid on Friday. Note temperatures moving well into the 40s…average/normal for this time of year!

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather. Have a very pleasant, peaceful, and safe holiday week.