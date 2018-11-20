Thieves break-in, steal cigarettes from Kentwood business

Posted 5:17 AM, November 20, 2018

 

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The search is on this morning for two suspects wanted in connection to a business break-in and burglary.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, November 12 at a business located in the 5800 block of Division.

The thieves are accused of using a hatchet to break the glass door of the business and then smashing and stealing a display full of cigarettes.

The two made off with several cigarettes and left the scene within a minute of the break-in.

If you know who they are, call police or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

 

