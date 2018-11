ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. – Three people are being held on $4 million bonds each for the murder of a Flowerfield Township man.

Tyler McNeal, Theron Hunt and Kayla Cheney have been arraigned on open murder, armed robbery and firearms charges.

Prosecutors in St. Joseph County tell us a 42-year-old man was killed after being shot early in the morning on November 15th in Flowerfield Township. The three suspects were arrested over the weekend.