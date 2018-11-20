Two people taken to hospital after crash in Comstock Township

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in the Galesburg area of Comstock Township has left two people hospitalized.

Comstock Fire & Rescue tells FOX 17 the crash occurred a little after 6 p.m. at the intersection of N. 35th Street and EHJ Avenue. A car and a pickup truck collided, and photographs provided by the fire department show extensive damage.

A firefighter says a male and a female were injured, but their ages and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available. The Comstock Township Fire Department also says “minor extrication” was required for at least one of the two victims.

Specifics about how it happened – and whether alcohol, drugs or speeding were involved – have not been released yet.