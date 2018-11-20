Grand Haven Twp. man arrested in death of girlfriend’s baby

Woman spreads cheer with Thanksgiving dinners

Posted 3:32 PM, November 20, 2018

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County woman is paying it forward to others this season, almost entirely out of her own pocket.

Four years ago, Kellie Keller put out a call on Facebook asking for nominations for a family who needed a dinner for Thanksgiving.  She ended up helping 76 families.

Kellie says her efforts have quickly grown to more than she ever expected.

She saves extra money throughout the year and collects food along the way. Sometimes, family and friends step in to donate cash or buy some of the food. This year, her mom adopted two families on her own.

Kellie says she’s spent about $500 out of her own pocket this year. She plans to give out about 25 full dinners.

 

