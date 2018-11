× 2 shot in Grand Rapids; 1 victim may be a child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were shot in Grand Rapids on the city’s southwest side Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 Block of Quigley Blvd.

Two people were injured but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

As for a suspect, no description has been released and no word of any arrests.

This is a developing story and we will continue to bring you updates as we get them.