5 most forgotten Thanksgiving groceries

Thanksgiving is right around the corner so here are the top five most forgotten groceries for Thanksgiving dinner, according to Meijer.

1. Cream Cheese

It’s used mostly for appetizers, dessert, and sometimes mixed with mashed potatoes to be even more decadent, cream cheese leads off the list as an all-purpose player.

2. Cream of Mushroom Soup

This is something most of us wouldn`t event think would be on a list of most forgotten Thanksgiving items. Cream of mushroom soup is crucial to casseroles and gravies.

3. Celery

Celery is not only a vegetable that has been harvested since antiquity, but it`s a staple for Thanksgiving meals. You`ll find it used in stuffing, appetizers and salads, not to mention any soups you might be planning.

4. Butter

In addition to the dairy-licious slabs of goodness you`ll need just to slather on rolls, corn and mashed potatoes, you`ll also want plenty to use in your recipes — and for leftovers later. That high demand helps explain why sales of butter rise 22 percent on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year.

5. Sweet potatoes

You may prefer them mashed, buttered and salted or whipped up with marshmallow and spices to resemble a dessert more than a vegetable. Meijer says it plans to sell 1.8 million pounds of sweet potatoes this Thanksgiving .