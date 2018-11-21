Allegations of decades-long abuse surface following vandalism arrest

Child care license suspended after child left on cold bus

Posted 11:53 AM, November 21, 2018, by

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) — State officials have suspended a suburban Detroit child care center’s license after a child was left unattended on a cold bus for 90 minutes.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended the Jade Child Development Center’s license, and it’s now seeking to revoke the Garden City business’ license.

MLive.com reports that the state agency found that the child was injured by being left unattended on a bus for about 90 minutes in cold weather.

The agency took the action after an investigation found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and other rules that outline appropriate care and supervision of children.

The Jade Child Development Center can appeal the suspension. The case has been forwarded to the Michigan Administrative Hearing System for a hearing date.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s