Collins, Archer play big role in getting Montague to the state finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTAGUE, Mich -- As Bryce Stark continues his monstrous season, two of his teammates continue to help lead the way with him. Four-year varsity player, Sebastian Archer and sophomore Drew Collins have aided in the Wildcats success all season long. Collins, a talented two-way player for the Wildcats, received his chance to play quarterback after a week two shoulder injury moved to Archer to the backfield to play runningback.

"Sebastian was amazing," head coach Pat Collins said, "he had to go through that injury and he was so selfless and put the team first."

"It's part of the game," Archer said, "you deal with those injuries but at the end of the day, no matter where I'm at, I just have to do my best to accomplish the goal that needs to be met and go from there."

Collins has learned a lot from the former quarterback and senior leader.

"Watching him deal with his position switch helped me with mine," the sophomore gunslinger said, "he's just one of those senior guys that you look towards always doing the right thing and watching him last season and early this season just set the stage for me."

"Honestly, what I can do is just be there to help motivate him," Archer stated, "if he does make a mistake just say 'hey man, worry about the next play' and go from there."

Archer always loved to run while playing the quarterback position, giving opposing defenses fits trying to defend the many options. Now that he's in the backfield, No. 23 has the same mindset.

"Throughout my time at quarterback, running is something I loved to do," Archer said, "now, being in the backfield even more is just another opportunity to give me the ball and I love every moment of it."

The Wildcats will look to bring home their first state championship since 2009 when they take on two-time defending champion, Jackson Lumen Christi at Ford Field on Friday at 4:30 pm.

"Playing in a state championship has been my dream, watching the 2008 and 2009 teams hoist that trophy, it's something I've always wanted to do," Drew Collins stated.

"I'm really excited," Archer said, "it means a lot to the seniors and this team, we came out with the goal this summer to make it to the state championship and to finally get that opportunity, we can't let this moment slip, we have to come out and execute."