× Driver arrested after fleeing from deadly Montcalm Co. crash

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver is facing charges accused of causing a deadly crash and then leaving the scene.

Michigan State Police says it happened just before 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of Federal Road and Yankee Road.

Investigators say Max Clay Szynkowski, 20, of Morley, was driving in the southbound lane of Federal Road when his car was struck by another vehicle heading north on Federal Road.

Szynkowski died from his injuries at the scene after the driver who caused the crash crossed the center line, hitting him head on.

The suspect fled the scene, leaving a passenger in his vehicle but was later located by troopers in Morley.

The suspect, who has not been named, is being held in the Montcalm County jail pending arraignment.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to call MSP’s Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.