Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- With the busy holiday season upon us and the cold, winter months, it may make it tough to leave the house.

If fitness is your goal for the new year, one local personal training company is making it easier, and more convenient, than ever to help you.

GYMGUYZ is a home mobile personal training and franchise company that brings the gym to you.

Contact John Benjamin at 269-680-3338 or email john.benjamin@gymguyz.com