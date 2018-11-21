× Grand Rapids Police respond to report of child possibly shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have blocked off Quigley Boulevard between Buchanan and Division avenues after reports of a possible shooting on the city’s southwest side.

It happened around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday. The location is near Burton Street.

Grand Rapids Police confirmed to FOX 17 at 10:01 p.m. that police were “just rolling up on the scene” in response to a child possibly having been shot. But there was no immediate confirmation.

However, there were several evidence markers placed by police on Quigley Boulevard.

FOX 17 has a news crew on the scene, and reported around 10:35 p.m. that an ambulance and fire trucks had just left the scene.

Police began to partially break down the scene around 11 p.m. Wednesday. There was no word from police by that time how many people may’ve been shot, their conditions, and whether the shooter was still at- large.