× Holiday exhibit opens at Frederik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It’s a sure sign of the holidays as the 24th annual “Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World” exhibit is now open to the public.

The exhibit features 42 Christmas and holiday trees representing countries and cultures from across the globe.

Each winter, Meijer Gardens transforms into a botanic wonderland with fresh poinsettias, orchids and amaryllis.

The smell of evergreens as visitors enter the building and the sounds of carolers make it a place to reflect and enjoy the holiday season.Indoors and out, trees sparkle with 300,000 colorful lights.

More than 500 volunteers lovingly decorate the trees and displays.

New this year, Meijer Gardens is presenting a wonderous original film, joy, that explores the diverse festive fabric that is holiday life across our local communities.

This year we take note of how our community joyfully commemorates the diverse, generations-old traditions that remain vibrant

today though joy, a new film exploring the festive fabric that is holiday life across our local community.” said Maureen Nollette, Annual Exhibitions Assistant Designer.

The exhibit is open through January 6, 2019.

Extended Holiday Hours: Open until 9 pm on December 17,18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29.

Meijer Gardens is CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Exhibit Activities:

• The Original Dickens Carolers: Tuesdays: November 20 and 27, December 4, 11, 18, 6-8 pm

• Santa Visits: Tuesdays: November 20 and 27, December 4, 11, 18, 5-8 pm

• Rooftop Reindeer: Saturdays: November 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 1-4 pm