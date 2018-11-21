Junior Isaac TeSlaa helps Unity Christian to first-ever state title appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- After playing quarterback for the first few weeks of the season, Unity Christian head coach Craig Tibbe decided to experiment a bit by moving 6'4" junior Isaac TeSlaa to some different positions.

"I actually played a little bit of tight end, it was fun, I actually thought I did pretty well at that," TeSlaa laughed.

However, over the past several weeks, TeSlaa has moved back under center and has helped lead the Crusaders to their first-ever state championship game appearance.

"I don't know if anyone was really expecting us to go to state," TeSlaa stated, "sometimes even our own players but here we are and we're ready to go."

By moving him back to quarterback, Coach Tibbe says number ten brings an added threat to the Crusaders' Wing-T offense.

"It isn't always a game breaker, it might only be three yards but it's still something you have to watch," Unity head coach Craig Tibbe said on the quarterback keep, "his offensive line has been able to get out there and do some good things for him."

TeSlaa has come up with big touchdown runs in a lot of important games, including both touchdowns in the 14-7 win over Saginaw Swan Valley in the state semifinal.

"It's fun," TeSlaa said, "I love that Coach Tibbe respects the keep and it makes the other team respect it because if they don't, I can break loose."

Unity Christian takes on Portland at 4:30 on Saturday inside Ford Field for the Division 5 state championship.