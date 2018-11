Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- More than 1,000 people are expected to come out Thursday's Mel Trotter's annual Thanksgiving Community Meal.

The free meal is meant to help those who might not otherwise have a place to go for the holiday.

It's at DeVos Place Thursday in Grand Rapids.

The doors open at 10:30 a.m. and food will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Rapid is partnering with the non-profit to provide free bus rides. Here is a link to see the routes.