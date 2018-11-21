Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Nov. 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A big ol' West Michigan "welcome home" is in order for the military men and women at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Lots of hugs and handshakes will be given as troops hop off the plane during Operation Handshake.

The annual Operation Handshake is happening from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The airport partners with The Patriot Guard Riders of West Michigan to make the event happen, but the public is welcome to join in.

If you know when other military members are returning home, the airport asks you to contact the Patriot Guard so they can organize a welcome for them.

2. There's no reason to eat alone this Thanksgiving, there's always plenty of room at Mel Trotter's annual Thanksgiving Community meal.

DeVos Place is expected to pack over 1,000 people. The doors open at 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and the food will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Rapid is partnering with the non-profit to provide free bus rides.

Find a link to the bus routes here.

3. The contents of a time capsule dating back to more than 100 years have been revealed after it was found during the ground breaking of a new apartment building in the Garfield Park area.

The 34 affordable apartments are replacing the former Burton Heights Methodist and Episcopal Church on Burton.

Dated September 1909, were news clippings and other signs of the times like a prohibition flyer saying "Saloons Must Go."

The items will be donated to the First Methodist Church for their own preservation.

The apartments are expected to be finished in about a year. They will start accepting applications next summer.

4. Bankrate reports that 45 percent of Americans say they feel pressure to overspend on gifts during the holidays.

The report says women and parents feel the most pressure. In fact, the survey said an estimated 31 million Americans are willing to boycott gift giving altogether to save money around the holidays, and just under 25% of gift givers are willing to re-gift presents.

Experts suggest keeping a budget to keep track of the money coming in, and going out before they start stopping.

5. Before they stuff their face with turkey, 20 people will see who can east seven Grand Coney Dogs in under 30 minutes tonight.

Since November 1, anyone could do this same exact challenge at all three Grand Coney locations. They had to eat the seven dogs just as they arrived at their table, under 20 minutes.

Many attempts, but only 20 could do it. The first to finish all seven tonight get a free Coney Combo every day for a year!

The competition starts at 6 p.m. tonight at the Grand Coney on Michigan Street in Grand Rapids.