Patriot Guard to welcome military members home for Thanksgiving

Posted 5:11 AM, November 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:20AM, November 21, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Amid another round of construction, Gerald R. Ford International Airport is bracing for the busiest travel time of the year.

Starting Wednesday, the airport will welcome home active duty military members and veterans for the holidays.

The annual Operation Handshake will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the airport, which partners with The Patriot Guard Riders of West Michigan to make the event happen.

The public is welcome to join the Patriot Guard in welcoming and shaking hands of active military members and veterans who are coming home for the holidays.

If you know when other military members are returning home, the airport asks you contact the patriot guard so they can organize a welcome for them.

You can email them at tvange58@yahoo.com or call 616-862-1984.

