Police: Man arrested after fire at Spectrum Butterworth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is in custody Wednesday after allegedly starting a fire at Spectrum Butterworth hospital.

The incident happened at about 8:20 a.m. at an upper level at the hospital used for “mechanical purposes,” police said in a release. The man allegedly set a small fire and pulled a fire alarm before gaining access to the hospital’s helipad.

The man was arrested and officials say his name will be released if formal charges are filed. No injuries were reported in the incident and the fire caused minimal damage to the hospital, police said.

A statement from Spectrum Health says the incident “did not impact daily operations” at the hospital and that it is cooperating with the police investigation.