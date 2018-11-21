Kalamazoo-area police surround two homes only miles apart

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Local police agencies are investigating two incidents at houses off of Main Street. However it is not known at this time if they are connected.
Kalamazoo Township police surrounded a home in the 1000 block of Waverly Drive and Gertrude Street on Wednesday afternoon. A SWAT team with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety surrounded a home about a half-mile down away on Wallace Avenue near Dearborn Avenue.
The SWAT team gave verbal commands to a man presumed inside the Wallace Avenue home, asking him to wave or step outside. However, nothing happened. The scene was cleared at about 3 p.m.
Police are still investigating at the Waverly Drive home.
This is a developing story