Kalamazoo-area police surround two homes only miles apart

Posted 4:02 PM, November 21, 2018, by and , Updated at 04:34PM, November 21, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Local police agencies are investigating two incidents at houses  off of Main Street. However it is not known at this time if they are connected.

Kalamazoo Township police surrounded a home in the 1000 block of Waverly Drive and Gertrude Street on Wednesday afternoon. A SWAT team with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety surrounded a home about a half-mile down away on Wallace Avenue near Dearborn Avenue.

The SWAT team gave verbal commands to a man presumed inside the Wallace Avenue home, asking him to wave or step outside.  However, nothing happened. The scene was cleared at about 3 p.m.

Police are still investigating at the Waverly Drive home.

This is a developing story

