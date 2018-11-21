Seasonal cocktails with a twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forget the traditional Candy Cane in your martini, Amway Grand Plaza and JW Marriott Grand Rapids have introduced new seasonal cocktails at Lumber Baron Bar, Rendezvous and six.one.six.

Stopping by the Morning Mix was "Best Bartender in West Michigan", Jeremy Williams with Lumber Baron along with Zak Williams with six.one.six.

Jeremy's take on the holiday sippers includes adding candied rosemary, babies' breath, potpourri and rose petal garnishes. The flavor profiles include spiced pear, cranberry reduction and orange zest. For those looking for breakfast-inspired cocktails, the Amway's vibrant lobby bar Rendezvous is serving up a cinnamon flavored cereal milk punch.

Over at the JW, guests will enjoy holiday flavors like cranberry and rosemary along with exotic twists in the Havana Club Christmas and Auld Lang Syne.