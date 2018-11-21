Show support for Humane Society on Giving Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend! Story is a 1-year-old mixed breed. Story loves playing ball and is very much still a puppy! She loves attention and would prefer to be an only pet.

With all the holiday hustle and bussle, the Humane Society of West Michigan wants to remind people that the holidays are also a season of giving. That's why on Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, SpartanNash and Chow Hound Pet Supplies to raise money for the HSWM.

On November 27, those two companies will be matching donations made by you and other members of the community. They will match up to $5,000 donations made by each company that day.

There's also a special event going on at Elk Brewing, located at 400 Dodge Street in Comstock Park. From 4 to 10 p.m. if you mention the Humane Society of West Michigan, 15 percent of your order cost will be donated to their organization.

For more information, call 616-453-8900 or visit hswestmi.org.