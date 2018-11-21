Things to do at Soaring Eagle Resorts for Thanksgiving weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be a Spectacular December at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Some big names are taking over the stage for one full weekend starting on December 27. Performers include Styx, Nelly, Chingy, Murphy Lee, Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, DL Hughley and Eddie Griffin. Tickets for all of these are now on sale, just go to etix.com to purchase them.

Comedian Bill Engvall is back in West Michigan on January 18! Engvall appeared in a Showtime special, A Pair of Joker's with Rosie O'Donnell, followed by hosting A&E's Evening at the Improv and appearances on both The Tonight Show and the LAte Show with David Letterman. Then in 1992, Bill won the American Comedy Award for 'Best Male Stand-up Comedian.' Alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Ron White, Bill Engvall was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy Tour concert films. Tickets start at $35.

Tickets to Three Doors Down are now on sale. They'll be in Mt. Pleasant on February 1! This American Rock band fro Mississippi formed in 1996. They rose to international fame with their first single "Kryptonite," which placed in the top three on the Billboard 100 chart. Worldwide they've sold more than 20 million albums. Tickets will be available at etix.com at 9 a.m.

December 5 and 6 is Giving and Swimming days. A $7 donation will get families one day pass to the waterpark from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Advanced reservations are recommended by calling (989)-817-4801. All proceeds will go to Anishnaabeg Child and Family Services Star Tree program.

School cancelled due to weather? Are the roads plowed? Treat the kids to a day at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. Snow passes will be just $12 per person. Kids three and under are free. Call early and ask for the snow pass rate at (989)-817-4801.

It's a deal too good to pass up! On November 26 only from midnight through 11:59 p.m. call 1-877-2EAGLE2 and ask for the Cyber Monday Special. You'll get rooms starting at $99 a night, valid from January 3-31. Complete details can be found here.

They're back! $7 day passes are available now through December 19 for the Moms 'N Tots or Pops Too special. Passes are valid Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To reserve passes call (989)-817-4801.

Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel has just released their Thanksgiving menu! Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. will include a Thanksgiving omelet, strawberry cream cheese stuffed Belgian waffles and cranberry orange pancakes. Dinner from 12 -7 p.m. will include a roasted turkey breast dinner, braised beef pot roast and buttermilk fried chicken. Dinners also include a choice of tossed or Caesar salad, and a choice of home baked pies.

For families staying the entire weekend, they should stick around for Pajama Jam time on November 23 and 24. Kids can make "Goodnight Moon" crafts, play pajama bingo for bedtime book prizes, and dance the night away at their DJ dance party on Friday night. To book a room, just call 1-877-2EAGLE2 or go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

The Beach Boys are ready for the holidays! Their "Reason For The Season Christmas Tour" will be at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on December 7. The group formed back in 1961 and today, they're led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston. Tickets start at $35 and make sure to ask about the VIP upgrade packages as well.