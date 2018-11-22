Crews wrap up removal of 90-year-old Kalamazoo dam

Posted 10:55 AM, November 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:57AM, November 22, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Crews have wrapped up removal of a roughly 90-year-old dam in southwestern Michigan as part of an effort to help restore habitat for native fish.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced this month that the work was completed to remove the Alcott Street dam in Kalamazoo.

The dam, which impounded Bryant Mill Pond on Portage Creek, was built in 1927 but no longer had a function. Instead, it prevented fish migration and held contaminated sediment in place.

The project was funded by $2 million from the Kalamazoo River Natural Resource Damage Trustees. The DEQ says it provided about $3.1 million in additional funding for the project to conduct a feasibility study and to excavate and properly dispose of contaminated soils and sediments.

