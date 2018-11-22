Empty the Shelters planned ahead of the holidays at 80+ shelters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Bissell Pet Foundation is encouraging families to adopt and save a life this holiday season, by adopting a shelter animal.

The next Empty the Shelters event is planned for Saturday, December 1 at more than 80 shelters including 49 in Michigan.

"Over the past six months, I have received urgent phone calls from shelter directors across the country saying that their shelters are more crowded than ever with fewer people coming to adopt,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

People can adopt dogs for just $20 and cats for $5. Families who adopt will also get a box full of food, toys and treats.

"The problem is overwhelming. Shelters are full of wonderful family pets who have been surrendered for a variety of reasons, through no fault of their own, and deserve to be in homes," she said.

Many shelters require a pre-approval process, which may require an in-person visit. Adopters are encouraged to get pre approved to ensure they can adopt on the day of the event.

Bissell's Empty the Shelters event on October 6 helped find homes for 3,290 pets.