FOX 17 Morning Crew runs in GR Turkey Trot

Posted 7:11 AM, November 22, 2018, by , Updated at 07:30AM, November 22, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes ahead of Thanksgiving dinner for the 26th Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot.

Some members of the FOX 17 Morning Crew took part in the race including Meteorologist Garry Frank, Alyssa Hearin and Brody Carter.

The 5k Turkey Trot is the largest holiday 5k race and walk in West Michigan, kicking off at 8 a.m. Thursday outside the Van Andel Arena.

Last year more than 30 states were represented, raising roughly $70,000 after school programs at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

