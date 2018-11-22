× Homeless missions in G.R. seek Black Friday shopping help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A couple of Heartside Neighborhood missions in Grand Rapids are asking the public to pick up an extra stocking stuffer or two for donation to the missions’ annual Christmas Store event next month.

The Heartside Community Christmas Store will be at Degage Ministries on December 18th. But Clark Communications says Degage and Mel Trotter Ministries are hoping Black Friday shoppers will “think of the less fortunate during their shopping spree.

“The mission asks the public to purchase select items using their Amazon Wish List. Those items are then provided to area homeless who can purchase the items so they have gifts to provide their loved ones at Christmas.”

You can drop off or ship items anytime between now and December 18th. The concept of having homeless or mission patrons pay for the items is done each year so that they can have the dignity and respect of doing so.

You can click on the “Ways to Give” tab on the Degage Ministries website to log onto your Amazon Christ Wish List. The site provides more information about the items the missions are looking to collect.

Sample items that are needed include:

Thermal Underwear

Men & Women winter Gloves

Hand Warmers

Blankets / Sleeping Bags

Hot Cocoa, Tea & Coffee

Cough Drops

Men’s and Women’s Underwear

Socks

T-shirts / Sweatshirts

Bras

Adult pullups

Foot Powder Chapstick

Body Wash

Deodorant

Cotton swabs

Personal Tissue