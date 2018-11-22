Injury crash closes Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A two-car injury crash has shut down Burlingame Avenue, between 44th and 52nd streets, in Wyoming.

Kent County Dispatch Authority says it happened around 9:44 p.m., and injuries were involved. But there was no information available about the extent of the injuries. However, no one had been taken to a hospital as of 10:55 p.m.

Wyoming Public Safety and Kent County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

The crash scene was beginning to clear around 11 p.m. There was no word how it happened or who was involved.