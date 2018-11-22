Man, 42, shot and killed by police in Clare County

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man by Clare County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at a home in the 1900 block of South Finley Lake Avenue in Lincoln Township.

State police at the Mount Pleasant post said Thursday in a release that the sheriff’s office was dispatched at about 9:24 p.m. Wednesday for a reported assault and that deputies were “involved in a shooting” when they arrived at the home.

The 42-year-old Clare County man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

State police say they are investigating and are not providing any additional information about the shooting at this time.