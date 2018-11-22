Police investigate ‘suspicious’ house, vehicle fire in Mecosta Co.

BARRYTON, Mich. — Police in Mecosta County are investigating what they say was a ‘suspicious’ fire early Thursday morning in Barryton.

The address was 6094 – 22 Mile Road, just west of 60th Avenue. Barryton is a village east and a little north of Big Rapids.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the Chippewa-Martiny Fire Department received a call around 3:11 a.m. Thursday of a “fully involved” structure fire, as well as a vehicle that also was on fire in the backyard.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office says “the fire was extinguished and no one was found to be at the residence, and there were no injuries reported.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time should contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at (231)-592-0150, or through its tip line: tips@mecostacounty.org .