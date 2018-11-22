Michigan State Police step up patrols around Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police officials say troopers are stepping up road patrols before, during and after Thanksgiving as they aim to reduce crashes.

Enforcement focused on seat belt use as well as impaired and careless driving began Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Officials say it’s one of the deadliest holiday periods for traffic crashes, with 11 fatalities last year.

The effort is part of Operation C.A.R.E., which stands for Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts. The national program began in 1977 as a joint effort between the Michigan and Indiana state police agencies.

