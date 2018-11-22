Fatal crash -SUV veers off Ford Freeway, plunges onto Plymouth Ave

Posted 7:21 PM, November 22, 2018, by , Updated at 07:24PM, November 22, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in which a vehicle veered off the Gerald R. Ford Freeway and plunged onto the road below.

It happened around 3:23 a.m. Thursday.

The MSP Rockford Post says in a news release the SUV was driven by a 28-year-old woman from Grand Rapids. Troopers say the vehicle was heading westbound when it went off I-196 where it passes over Plymouth Avenue, and crashed below onto Plymouth.

Police say the driver was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, and later died. Her name had not been released by Thursday evening.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

