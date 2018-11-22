Southbound US-131 reopens after multi-car crash near Cedar Springs

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Dispatch Authority says southbound US-131 has reopened at 17 Mile Road, following a multi-vehicle crash.

The pile-up happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday in Solon Township, near Cedar Springs. The freeway’s southbound lanes reopened about an hours later – at 8:35 p.m. – but the ramp from 17 Mile Road to southbound US-131 remained closed for a short while. Traffic had been re-routed earlier at 17 Mile while crews cleaned up the crash scene.

Dispatchers confirm to FOX 17 that first responders were reporting no major injuries. However, one of the vehicles rolled over into the median. Central Dispatch said multiple vehicles were involved, but didn’t know how many.

Michigan State Police troopers, Kent County Sheriff’s deputies and Solon Fire crews all responded to the crash. There was no immediate word what caused it. Northbound traffic was not affected.