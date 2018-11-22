× Ottawa Co. family escapes Thanksgiving Day house fire

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — An Ottawa County family is safe after waking up to finding their house on fire.

It started around 3 a.m. Thursday on State Road in Spring Lake.

We’re told multiple first responders responded, finding flames coming from the back of the home.

Officials say it appears the fire started inside a wood burning stove but everyone inside the home made it outside okay.

Firefighters say this fire serves as a good reminder to everyone to make sure your some alarms are working.

“At this point the wood burning stove does appear to be the cause, the home owners were alerted, in the middle of the night they woke up did smell smoke and were able to get out of the home safely,” Brian Sipe, Fire Chief of Spring Lake Fire Department. “We did find there was no working smoke alarms in the house however,” he said.

We’re told the fire was confined to the attic space and the bathroom area.