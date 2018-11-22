Smart Shopper: Show the mom and pops some love on Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before you frantically start searching online for all of your gifts or race into a big box store, don't forget the little guys. Set for Saturday, Nov. 24, it's a day that shines the spotlight on small businesses who play a vital role in their communities. According to American Express, they launched the movement in 2010 after small businesses were really feeling the pain from the economy. Every year since, it's been the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

West Michigan's small businesses are really embracing the day set aside just for them. Show them some love! Not to mention, many are offering free treats and giveaways, too. Keep in mind, this is not every single business hosting an event. If you are a Facebook user, simply go to the "Explore" section on the left hand side of your screen, then click "Events" and you can start your search process from there.

Downtown Grand Rapids

Downtown Rockford

Downtown Holland

Downtown Saugatuck and Douglas

Downtown Kalamazoo

Barry County

Plainwell

Sparta

Pop Up Shop, Cedar Springs :

Title Boxing Club Grand Rapids :

Lennon & Willow, Grand Rapids :

Pink + Frillos, Gowen :

Marie La Mode, Grand Rapids :

Tap House Bo, Lowell :

Comic Signal, Grand Rapids :

Happy Cat Cafe, Grand Rapids :

Vintage Plus More, Grand Rapids :

Al & Bob's :

Robinette's, Grand Rapids :

Hammer and Thread, Allendale :

Countryside Greenhouse, Allendale :

Hawthorne Collection, Hudsonville :

Main Street Bicycle Company, Zeeland :

Urban Basement, Paw Paw :

The Front Porch, Muskegon :

Ecobuns, Holland :