Stafford throws two interceptions, Lions lose to Bears, 23-16

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Redskins left tackle Trent Williams and receiver Jamison Crowder are active for this afternoon’s game in Dallas after missing multiple games with injuries. Williams missed three straight games with a dislocated right thumb, while Crowder has been sidelined six games with an ankle injury and didn’t practice all week. Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton will miss his third straight game with a shoulder injury. Defensive tackle Daniel Ross is available after two games with a calf injury.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has sat out team drills for a second straight day of practice, increasing the likelihood he’ll sit out against New England on Sunday. Darnold strained his right foot against Miami on Nov. 4 and didn’t play the following week against Buffalo. Josh McCown will start in Darnold’s place again if the rookie is unable to play.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — No. 22 Mississippi State visits Mississippi in tonight’s “Egg Bowl.” The Bulldogs are trying for their eighth win of the season while Ole Miss is trying to snap a four-game losing streak and finish with a .500 record. The Rebels are ineligible for postseason play because of NCAA sanctions.

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — The Battle 4 Atlantis continues in the Bahamas with four Thanksgiving Day games, including semifinal contests for fourth-ranked Virginia and No. 25 Wisconsin in the Bahamas. The Badgers advanced by beating Stanford and will play in today’s first semifinal against Oklahoma, which beat Florida in yesterday’s first round. The next semifinal will feature the Cavaliers against Dayton.