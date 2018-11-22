Thanksgiving parade to recognize music great Aretha Franklin

DETROIT (AP) — The late music great Aretha Franklin will be recognized during America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the three-mile (4.8-kilometer) route along Woodward Avenue Thursday morning from Midtown to downtown for the parade’s 92nd year. The event will feature 26 floats.

Franklin’s family members will ride in her honor as the Cass Tech High School marching band performs Franklin’s signature tunes.

Sportscaster Jim Nantz will serve as grand marshal. Other celebrities include baseball Hall of Famer and former Detroit Tiger pitcher Jack Morris, the Disney Channel’s Sofia Wylie and Olympic snowboarder Kyle Mack.

The Yankee Air Museum Rosie the Riveter Tribute Corps also will be part of the parade.

The event is presented by Art Van and produced by The Parade Company.