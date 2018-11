Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- More than 5,000 Consumer Energy customers are waking up without power Friday on the northeast side of Grand Rapids.

The outage is along US-131 between Monroe and College Avenue, affecting more than 1,895 customers living near the Kent Country Club, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

Another 2,995 customers are without power along Leonard Street.

Right now there is no word on what caused the outage but power is expected to be restored by 7:45 a.m. Friday morning.