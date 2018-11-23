Black Friday shoppers descend on Byron Twp. mall

Tanger Outlets in Byron Twp.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Black Friday – the day of deals any thrifty shopper can’t pass up.

Even if the crowds mean added waiting and security.

Black Friday was intense for shoppers at Tanger Outlets in Byron Township. Management at the mall says they get tens of thousands of shoppers every year on the holiday weekend.  They plan on it for several months.

To help with traffic, Tanger got help from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department. They helped direct traffic at the intersection on 84th Street, as well as on U.S. 131.

Tanger management says they expect more shoppers this year than last year.  Some Black Friday deals extend through the weekend, but others end Friday night.

