BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are on the scene of a serious crash on the border of Montcalm and Mecosta Counties.

The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of M-66 (Six Lakes Road) and North County Line Road. M-66 is currently closed between Washington Road and Cutler Road because of the crash.

We’ll have more details when they become available.