× Downtown Rockford ready for Small Business Saturday

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Before you race to the big box stores to get those holiday gifts, don`t forget about the mom and pop shops.

Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held the Saturday after Thanksgiving during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

Buying local not only helps small business owners, many we spoke with say there’s true beauty in shopping in small little towns comparing downtown Rockford to a Hallmark movie and who wouldn’t want to make a day or night of shopping with that?

“We sell toys, games, puzzles, books, anything and everything to make a kid smart to make creative to make them use there imagination that’s what were good at,” said Candy Lancioni, owner of Aunt Candies Toy Company.

Lancioni and her colleagues are good at offering the best deals for you this holiday season, at least she hopes.

“I think its a little bit of both I would be lying if I say its not a little nerve racking but then its also so fulfilling at the end of the season to see everything come together,” her colleague Amber Kneiber says, owner of Bailey and James Boutique.

“I own a small business here in downtown Rockford,Michigan to me it means creating a community a neighborhood and basically creating hope for future entrepreneurs and supporting individuals not big corporations, people you actually see you know there faces there stories know there names,” Kneibel said.

“So we are a gifts store we got tons of gifts different holiday decor, decor for all seasons and then we do a lot of floral we got a full foral selection we do customer argument off the bar so you can come in by a vase bring a vase and we can actually put together a price for you for just price off the stems of the bar,” Kneibel said.

“Were offering a couple deals 20% off all of our Bailey and James Boutique items it does exclude any of our Michigan main consignment lines and then also if you buy three Kalamazoo candles which is one of our favorite brands here at bailey and James you can also get your fourth one free,” Kneibel said.

These owners are all about setting those Black Friday flyers down to pick up small business Saturday deals, all while taking in the beauty of a quaint downtown.

“Yeah all the stores down here will be having some kind of deal some of them will offer percentage off some of them give a free gift some of them do ornaments we all do something different we make it special to are own stores and that’s what makes it so nice down here,” Lancioni said.

The business owners say shopping small, allows business owners to give back to those in need.

“You should defiantly come out to Rockford it is the epitome of a Hallmark Christmas movie during the holidays the dam is lit up the tree are all lit up there’s Christmas music playing on the streets the stores are lit up everyone is smiling so being a small part of that just seems magical,” Kneibel said.

“We donate to all kinds of charities through out the year we pick to a month that we donate to in addition to the chamber and the schools baseball teams you name it we support it,” Lancioni said.

“It’s really important to get out there and shop small that support you all through out the season to by offering those specified services that you can’t get at the big box stores so we appreciate it and we know what to do to make that shopping experience more enjoyable,” Kneibel said.

American Express created Small Business Saturday in 2010 to support struggling business owners. according to American Express, this shop small movement has resulted in a total of 85 billion dollars spent over the past eight years at independent retailers and restaurants across the country.