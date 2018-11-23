× First tree lighting ceremonies planned in West Michigan

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanksgiving is over, which means Christmas is right around the corner.

East Grand Rapids’ annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Gaslight Village starts at 5 p.m. Friday.

Kids can take carriage rides, snack on s’mores, and meet live reindeer.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will even make an appearance before they head back to the North Pole.

The tree lighting itself starts later in the night at 7 p.m. and will be followed by more activities for kids.

Kalamazoo is also having their own tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. at Bronson Park. That event is free to attend.